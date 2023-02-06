General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Acquired by Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 305,555 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 17,625 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $18,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GE. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 305,384 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,925,000 after purchasing an additional 27,682 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in General Electric during the first quarter worth about $1,518,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in General Electric by 2.9% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,748 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in General Electric in the 1st quarter valued at about $388,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GE traded up $0.29 on Monday, reaching $82.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,833,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,985,448. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.86. General Electric has a 52-week low of $46.55 and a 52-week high of $84.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $80.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,719.00, a PEG ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.29.

General Electric Announces Dividend

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.13. General Electric had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 0.29%. The company had revenue of $21.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that General Electric will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,066.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of General Electric from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of General Electric from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on General Electric from $93.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on General Electric from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.50.

General Electric Profile

(Get Rating)

General Electric Co is a high-tech industrial company. the firm operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power. The Aviation segment designs and produces commercial and military aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power and mechanical aircraft systems.

Featured Articles

