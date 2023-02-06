General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Purchased by Aspen Investment Management Inc

Aspen Investment Management Inc lifted its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,619 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares during the period. Aspen Investment Management Inc’s holdings in General Mills were worth $507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in General Mills during the third quarter worth $707,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in General Mills during the third quarter worth $227,000. Trilogy Capital Inc. raised its position in General Mills by 11.3% during the third quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 2,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its position in General Mills by 16.7% during the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 9,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in General Mills by 72.0% during the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 49,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,745,000 after acquiring an additional 20,784 shares during the period. 74.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Mills alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of General Mills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $85.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of General Mills in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of General Mills in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of General Mills from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of General Mills from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.27.

Insider Activity

General Mills Trading Up 0.3 %

In related news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 20,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $1,651,567.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 69,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,695,965. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 32,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $2,585,177.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 76,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,121,622.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 20,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $1,651,567.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,695,965. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 92,139 shares of company stock valued at $7,630,104. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of GIS stock opened at $75.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $44.64 billion, a PE ratio of 15.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $83.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.44. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.67 and a 1-year high of $88.34.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 24.09%. On average, analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. General Mills’s payout ratio is 45.09%.

About General Mills

(Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet, and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.