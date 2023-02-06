Gifto (GTO) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $3.36 Million

Gifto (GTO) traded up 35.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 6th. Gifto has a total market capitalization of $43.17 million and approximately $3.36 million worth of Gifto was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gifto token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0432 or 0.00000189 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Gifto has traded up 52.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002707 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000270 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00000335 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $97.91 or 0.00426711 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000114 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6,678.15 or 0.29105014 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $97.84 or 0.00425703 BTC.

Gifto’s genesis date was December 13th, 2017. Gifto’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,271,532 tokens. The Reddit community for Gifto is https://reddit.com/r/gifto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Gifto’s official website is gifto.io. Gifto’s official message board is giftoprotocol.blogspot.com. Gifto’s official Twitter account is @giftometaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The GIFTO Protocol is a decentralized universal gifting protocol for 2.2 billion digital content consumption market. GIFTO Protocol allows for the creation and exchange of virtual gifts, built on smart contracts and blockchain technology, that in turn will create a decentralized consumer-driven virtual economic system. Users can Send and Receive GIFTO, the platform's ERC20 token, on any Social Media Platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gifto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gifto should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gifto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

