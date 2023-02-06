Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 489,184 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the previous session’s volume of 601,412 shares.The stock last traded at $38.60 and had previously closed at $39.77.

Global X Copper Miners ETF Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.01 and a 200 day moving average of $33.04.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X Copper Miners ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 672.0% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Global X Copper Miners ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in Global X Copper Miners ETF in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in Global X Copper Miners ETF in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 23.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period.

About Global X Copper Miners ETF

Global X Copper Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Copper Miners Index. The Solactive Global Copper Miners Index is designed to reflect the performance of the copper mining industry. It is comprised of common stocks, American Depository Receipts (ADRs) and Global Depository Receipts (GDRs) of selected companies globally, which are engaged in some aspect of the copper mining industry such as copper mining, refining or exploration.

