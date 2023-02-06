Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) Shares Sold by Congress Wealth Management LLC DE

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lowered its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,709,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,887 shares during the quarter. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF comprises about 1.1% of Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $39,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 7,372.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,122,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,553,000 after buying an additional 1,107,197 shares during the period. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD purchased a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the second quarter valued at about $10,843,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 183.1% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 739,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,903,000 after purchasing an additional 478,429 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 49.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,310,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,211,000 after purchasing an additional 435,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 140.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 699,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,931,000 after buying an additional 408,828 shares during the period.

Get Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF alerts:

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of BATS:PAVE opened at $29.66 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.31. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a one year low of $13.80 and a one year high of $17.80.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.