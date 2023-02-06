Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) Stock Holdings Lifted by Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.

Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 292,287 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,182 shares during the quarter. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF makes up approximately 2.7% of Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $6,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Motco acquired a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 353.0% in the third quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 2,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 22.0% in the third quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 4,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the last quarter.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of BATS:PAVE opened at $29.66 on Monday. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a fifty-two week low of $13.80 and a fifty-two week high of $17.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.31.

