GoodHaven Capital Management LLC Purchases 5,060 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

GoodHaven Capital Management LLC boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 82.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,192 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,060 shares during the period. The Goldman Sachs Group accounts for about 2.4% of GoodHaven Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. GoodHaven Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $3,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GS. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 8.0% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,003 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,759 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 212,517 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $62,278,000 after acquiring an additional 6,368 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter worth $1,874,000. Finally, Investment Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 66.6% in the third quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 2,186 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on GS. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $485.00 to $443.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $410.00 price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $385.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $370.14 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $394.83.

Insider Activity at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Down 0.6 %

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 3,186,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.56, for a total value of $71,896,193.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,826,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $560,076,161.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 3,186,888 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.56, for a total value of $71,896,193.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,826,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $560,076,161.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Ericka T. Leslie sold 215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total transaction of $81,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,112,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,840,311 shares of company stock valued at $114,884,116. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GS stock opened at $367.69 on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $277.84 and a 1 year high of $389.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $357.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $343.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 1.41.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The investment management company reported $3.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.25 by ($1.93). The company had revenue of $10.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.91 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $10.81 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 32.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.27%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, helping companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

