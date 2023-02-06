GoodHaven Capital Management LLC Sells 1,600 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

GoodHaven Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,332 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. Verizon Communications accounts for approximately 0.6% of GoodHaven Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. GoodHaven Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 273.5% in the third quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 1,016 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the period. Hoese & Co LLP lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 1,077 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VZ opened at $41.43 on Monday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.55 and a twelve month high of $55.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $174.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.38.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.01). Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 24.60%. The business had revenue of $35.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th were issued a $0.6525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 9th. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.30%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.58%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VZ. Raymond James decreased their target price on Verizon Communications from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Verizon Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.63.

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

