Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) Price Target Raised to C$36.00 at CSFB

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by CSFB from C$33.00 to C$36.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Great-West Lifeco from C$37.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays decreased their target price on Great-West Lifeco from C$37.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Great-West Lifeco from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Great-West Lifeco from C$42.00 to C$36.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on Great-West Lifeco from C$32.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Great-West Lifeco presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$34.13.

Shares of Great-West Lifeco stock opened at C$35.39 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$32.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$31.59. Great-West Lifeco has a 52 week low of C$27.99 and a 52 week high of C$41.50. The company has a market capitalization of C$32.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16. The company has a quick ratio of 22.18, a current ratio of 25.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.82.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.54%. Great-West Lifeco’s payout ratio is currently 61.83%.

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and retirement savings and income, annuity, and other specialty products.

