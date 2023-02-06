Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) Shares Gap Up to $9.70

Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $9.70, but opened at $9.93. Grifols shares last traded at $9.77, with a volume of 69,664 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GRFS shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Grifols from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Grifols from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. AlphaValue raised Grifols to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays boosted their price target on Grifols from €8.00 ($8.70) to €9.00 ($9.78) in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Grifols from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.52.

Grifols Stock Up 1.1 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grifols

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Grifols by 15.2% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,172,143 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $200,571,000 after buying an additional 2,265,005 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Grifols by 33.1% in the third quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 6,386,813 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,343,000 after buying an additional 1,588,110 shares during the period. Flat Footed LLC increased its stake in shares of Grifols by 497.5% in the third quarter. Flat Footed LLC now owns 5,600,181 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,497,000 after buying an additional 4,662,971 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Grifols by 1.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,273,686 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,238,000 after buying an additional 32,956 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Grifols by 122.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,048,969 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,222,000 after buying an additional 1,675,639 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.41% of the company’s stock.

Grifols SA engages in the production of plasma derivatives. It operates through the following segments: Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience Segment includes all activities related with products deriving from human plasma for therapeutic use. The Hospital Segment comprises of all non-biological pharmaceutical products and medical supplies manufactured by group companies earmarked for hospital pharmacy.

