Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) Shares Gap Up to $9.70

Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $9.70, but opened at $9.93. Grifols shares last traded at $9.77, with a volume of 69,664 shares changing hands.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GRFS shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Grifols from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Grifols from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. AlphaValue raised Grifols to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays boosted their price target on Grifols from €8.00 ($8.70) to €9.00 ($9.78) in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Grifols from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.52.
Grifols Stock Up 1.1 %
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 0.91.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grifols
About Grifols
Grifols SA engages in the production of plasma derivatives. It operates through the following segments: Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience Segment includes all activities related with products deriving from human plasma for therapeutic use. The Hospital Segment comprises of all non-biological pharmaceutical products and medical supplies manufactured by group companies earmarked for hospital pharmacy.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Grifols (GRFS)
- What Tyson Foods Q1 Means For Staples Stocks
- 2023 Consumer Lending Study – Trends, Statistics, and Forecast
- Here’s the Silver Lining with Snap Stock Earnings Collapse
- Mullen Automotive Stock, The Tide Has Turned
- Is BigBear.ai Stock a Diamond in the Rough?
Receive News & Ratings for Grifols Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grifols and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.