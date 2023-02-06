Grin (GRIN) Market Capitalization Reaches $6.68 Million

Grin (GRIN) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 5th. Grin has a total market cap of $6.68 million and approximately $900,501.53 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Grin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0680 or 0.00000297 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Grin has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,888.80 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $96.19 or 0.00420230 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00015621 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.68 or 0.00099096 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.44 or 0.00722807 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.09 or 0.00585842 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001002 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004366 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43.67 or 0.00190810 BTC.

Grin Coin Profile

Grin (CRYPTO:GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. Grin’s official website is grin.mw. The official message board for Grin is forum.grin.mw. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Grin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced.Github”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

