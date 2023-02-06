Hamel Associates Inc. Cuts Stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Hamel Associates Inc. lowered its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Hamel Associates Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $2,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADP. Calamos Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter valued at $270,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 5,518 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,254,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 63,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,236,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 11.7% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 87,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,311,000 after acquiring an additional 9,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 5.0% in the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,715 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,041,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the period. 79.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 5,075 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $1,243,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,072,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 5,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $1,243,375.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,072,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 37,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.29, for a total transaction of $9,071,056.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,732,820.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 106,350 shares of company stock valued at $25,301,670 in the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ADP shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $237.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $280.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $243.50.

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Monday, reaching $225.63. 302,757 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,115,211. The company has a market capitalization of $93.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $243.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $242.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52-week low of $192.26 and a 52-week high of $274.92.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The business services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 18.24% and a return on equity of 96.94%. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.12 EPS for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.40%.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

Featured Stories

