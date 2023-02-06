Hamel Associates Inc. Cuts Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Hamel Associates Inc. lowered its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,791 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Chevron makes up about 2.5% of Hamel Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Hamel Associates Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $6,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Good Life Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.6% during the third quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 28,054 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,031,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 77.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 6,046 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $875,000 after buying an additional 2,632 shares during the period. CapWealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 173,721 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $24,959,000 after buying an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its position in Chevron by 0.8% in the third quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 18,710 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,688,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 0.6% during the third quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 46,934 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,743,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CVX traded down $1.44 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $168.01. 1,705,201 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,912,525. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $324.87 billion, a PE ratio of 9.27, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.16. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $130.52 and a 12 month high of $189.68.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.16 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $56.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.97 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 23.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 15.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $75.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 21.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 31.07%.

In other news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.64, for a total transaction of $4,491,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8 shares in the company, valued at $1,437.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.64, for a total transaction of $4,491,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,437.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alice P. Gast sold 2,706 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.44, for a total transaction of $485,564.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,941,220.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 171,172 shares of company stock worth $30,700,018 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on CVX shares. Cowen upped their price objective on Chevron from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $197.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $196.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.10.

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

