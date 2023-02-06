Hamel Associates Inc. Has $233,000 Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Hamel Associates Inc. trimmed its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 62.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,035 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 14,835 shares during the period. Hamel Associates Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 4,407.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 16,439,207 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $814,727,000 after buying an additional 16,074,485 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in Intel by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 48,598,246 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,818,060,000 after acquiring an additional 5,344,285 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 107.5% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 274,813 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $7,082,000 after purchasing an additional 3,936,526 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP raised its stake in Intel by 10,143.6% in the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 2,992,883 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $11,340,000 after acquiring an additional 3,022,682 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 11.7% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 23,573,139 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $881,871,000 after purchasing an additional 2,473,555 shares in the last quarter. 59.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO David Zinsner bought 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.89 per share, with a total value of $50,202.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $486,680.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO David Zinsner purchased 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.89 per share, with a total value of $50,202.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $486,680.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.83 per share, for a total transaction of $250,470.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $250,470. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 58,946 shares of company stock worth $1,647,797 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Trading Down 3.0 %

INTC stock traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $29.41. The stock had a trading volume of 11,443,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,142,820. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $24.59 and a 12-month high of $52.51. The firm has a market cap of $121.67 billion, a PE ratio of 15.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 0.78.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.10). Intel had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The business had revenue of $14.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be paid a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 6th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.96%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

INTC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Intel from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Intel from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $24.00 price target on Intel in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Intel from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.02.

Intel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.