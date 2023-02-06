Hamel Associates Inc. Increases Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Hamel Associates Inc. increased its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,307 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Hamel Associates Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HD. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 2,294 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 648 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.2% in the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,872 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 2.8% in the third quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Bridge Advisory LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 2,507 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In related news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total transaction of $622,580.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,222,747.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total value of $622,580.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,222,747.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paula Santilli bought 1,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $315.80 per share, for a total transaction of $499,911.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,583 shares in the company, valued at $499,911.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Home Depot Stock Down 0.5 %

Several research analysts have issued reports on HD shares. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $286.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Home Depot to $335.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $335.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $348.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $341.24.

Shares of HD stock traded down $1.53 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $329.97. 517,747 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,115,048. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $321.56 and its 200-day moving average is $304.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $264.51 and a fifty-two week high of $367.46. The company has a market cap of $337.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.93.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.11 by $0.13. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a negative return on equity of 3,656.69%. The business had revenue of $38.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.81%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

