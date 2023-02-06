Hamel Associates Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Hamel Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,186 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. Starbucks makes up 1.8% of Hamel Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Hamel Associates Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $4,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SBUX. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SBUX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Starbucks in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Starbucks from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Starbucks from $93.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.69.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $104.40. 965,817 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,674,809. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.54. The company has a market cap of $119.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.19, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.92. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $68.39 and a 1 year high of $110.83.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a net margin of 10.09% and a negative return on equity of 39.78%. The business had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. Starbucks’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 73.87%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Starbucks news, Director Clara Shih sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total value of $723,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,661 shares in the company, valued at $1,411,044.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,960 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total value of $421,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 57,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,172,953. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Clara Shih sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total transaction of $723,030.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,661 shares in the company, valued at $1,411,044.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,280 shares of company stock worth $2,663,595. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Profile

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.