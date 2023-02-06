Hamel Associates Inc. Purchases 24,485 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Hamel Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 85.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,485 shares during the quarter. Hamel Associates Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $3,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Realty Income during the second quarter worth $25,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in Realty Income during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in Realty Income during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its position in Realty Income by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 90.5% in the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

O has been the subject of several research reports. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Realty Income from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Raymond James lowered Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Realty Income from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.00.

Realty Income Stock Down 0.7 %

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE O traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $67.12. 603,898 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,291,508. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.34. The company has a market cap of $42.09 billion, a PE ratio of 63.17, a P/E/G ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.80. Realty Income Co. has a twelve month low of $55.50 and a twelve month high of $75.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

The firm also recently declared a jan 23 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.2485 per share. This represents a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is 278.50%.

About Realty Income

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Featured Articles

