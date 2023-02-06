Hamel Associates Inc. Trims Stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Hamel Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 40,955 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,915 shares during the quarter. Consolidated Edison accounts for approximately 1.4% of Hamel Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Hamel Associates Inc.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $3,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ED. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 5,830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 1.2% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 9,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,107 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 3,016 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in Consolidated Edison by 1.0% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 13,223 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Consolidated Edison Price Performance

Shares of ED stock traded up $0.07 on Monday, reaching $93.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 179,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,595,542. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.18. The company has a market capitalization of $33.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.48, a PEG ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 0.35. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.10 and a 12-month high of $102.21.

Consolidated Edison Increases Dividend

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.16. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The firm had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This is an increase from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ED has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $75.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Mizuho lowered shares of Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $91.00 to $98.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison to $96.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Consolidated Edison currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.75.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York(CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities(O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses and Con Edison Transmission.

