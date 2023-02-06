Hammond Power Solutions (TSE:HPS.A) Reaches New 1-Year High at $26.00

Shares of Hammond Power Solutions Inc. (TSE:HPS.A – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$26.00 and last traded at C$25.70, with a volume of 4171 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$25.56.

Hammond Power Solutions Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.64, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of C$299.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$21.86 and its 200-day moving average price is C$19.15.

Get Hammond Power Solutions alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Bill Hammond sold 1,400 shares of Hammond Power Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.76, for a total transaction of C$30,464.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 938,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$20,428,288. Insiders have sold a total of 13,600 shares of company stock worth $296,676 in the last ninety days.

Hammond Power Solutions Company Profile

Hammond Power Solutions Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells dry-type, cast resin, and liquid filled transformers, as well as wound magnetic products for the electrical and related industries. The company provides control and automation products, including molded machine tool industrial control, industrial open core and coil control, general purpose enclosed, encapsulated control, and energy efficient drive isolation transformers, as well as reactors, DV/DT filters, and motor starting autotransformers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hammond Power Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hammond Power Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.