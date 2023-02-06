Hannover Rück SE (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) Receives $184.59 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Hannover Rück SE (OTCMKTS:HVRRY – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $183.67.

HVRRY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Hannover Rück from €174.00 ($189.13) to €184.00 ($200.00) in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Hannover Rück from €185.00 ($201.09) to €197.00 ($214.13) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Societe Generale reduced their price target on Hannover Rück from €201.50 ($219.02) to €200.00 ($217.39) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Hannover Rück from €174.00 ($189.13) to €171.00 ($185.87) in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Hannover Rück from €190.00 ($206.52) to €210.00 ($228.26) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th.

Get Hannover Rück alerts:

Hannover Rück Price Performance

HVRRY opened at $96.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21. Hannover Rück has a 52-week low of $65.98 and a 52-week high of $103.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.39 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $98.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.46.

Hannover Rück Company Profile

Hannover Rück ( OTCMKTS:HVRRY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hannover Rück had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 4.18%. The firm had revenue of $8.28 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hannover Rück will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Hannover Rück SE engages in the provision of reinsurance activities. It operates through the Property and Casualty Reinsurance, and Life and Health Reinsurance business segments. The Property and Casualty Reinsurance segment refers to lines of business concerned with the insurance of property, such as liability, fire, hail or marine insurance.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hannover Rück Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannover Rück and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.