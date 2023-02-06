Harleysville Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:HARL) to Issue $0.30 Dividend

Harleysville Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:HARL – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, February 6th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the bank on Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 7th.
Harleysville Financial Stock Performance
Shares of HARL stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $24.85. The company had a trading volume of 2,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,731. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.52. Harleysville Financial has a 52-week low of $24.25 and a 52-week high of $33.68. The stock has a market cap of $92.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.
Harleysville Financial Company Profile
