Harleysville Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:HARL) to Issue $0.30 Dividend

Harleysville Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:HARL – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, February 6th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the bank on Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 7th.

Harleysville Financial Stock Performance

Shares of HARL stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $24.85. The company had a trading volume of 2,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,731. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.52. Harleysville Financial has a 52-week low of $24.25 and a 52-week high of $33.68. The stock has a market cap of $92.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Harleysville Financial Company Profile

Harleysville Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services through Harleysville Savings Bank. Its services include online banking and bill pay, mobile banking, kasasa 360, moneyisland, debit cars, tuition reward, and more services.

