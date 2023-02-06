Harleysville Financial Co. Plans Dividend of $0.30 (OTCMKTS:HARL)

Harleysville Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:HARL – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, February 6th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the bank on Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 7th.

Harleysville Financial Trading Up 0.2 %

HARL opened at $24.85 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.25 and a 200-day moving average of $25.52. The stock has a market cap of $92.19 million, a PE ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 0.24. Harleysville Financial has a 52 week low of $24.25 and a 52 week high of $33.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

About Harleysville Financial

Harleysville Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services through Harleysville Savings Bank. Its services include online banking and bill pay, mobile banking, kasasa 360, moneyisland, debit cars, tuition reward, and more services.

