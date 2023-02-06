Harleysville Financial Co. Plans Dividend of $0.30 (OTCMKTS:HARL)

Harleysville Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:HARL – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, February 6th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the bank on Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 7th.
Harleysville Financial Trading Up 0.2 %
HARL opened at $24.85 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.25 and a 200-day moving average of $25.52. The stock has a market cap of $92.19 million, a PE ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 0.24. Harleysville Financial has a 52 week low of $24.25 and a 52 week high of $33.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.
