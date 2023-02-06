Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) Hits New 1-Year High at $18.75

Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $18.75 and last traded at $18.75, with a volume of 413335 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on Harrow Health from $17.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Harrow Health from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th.

Harrow Health Stock Up 9.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.80, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.13. The company has a market cap of $517.85 million, a P/E ratio of -22.59 and a beta of 0.22.

Insider Transactions at Harrow Health

Harrow Health ( NASDAQ:HROW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $22.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.39 million. Harrow Health had a negative return on equity of 11.57% and a negative net margin of 25.50%. On average, research analysts forecast that Harrow Health, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Harrow Health news, CFO Andrew R. Boll acquired 2,500 shares of Harrow Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.54 per share, for a total transaction of $33,850.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 255,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,453,553.02. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Mark L. Baum bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.39 per share, for a total transaction of $334,750.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,432,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,176,367.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew R. Boll bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.54 per share, with a total value of $33,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 255,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,453,553.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 29,360 shares of company stock worth $393,561 in the last three months. Insiders own 14.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Opaleye Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Harrow Health by 1.3% during the second quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 3,332,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,262,000 after purchasing an additional 41,389 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Harrow Health by 7.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,167,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,502,000 after purchasing an additional 78,903 shares during the period. Private Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Harrow Health by 3.3% during the third quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 1,029,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,424,000 after purchasing an additional 33,005 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Harrow Health by 11.2% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 740,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,048,000 after purchasing an additional 74,800 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Harrow Health by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 436,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,978,000 after purchasing an additional 5,261 shares during the period. 56.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Harrow Health

Harrow Health, Inc operates as an ophthalmic-focused healthcare company. The company owns ImprimisRx, an ophthalmology outsourcing and pharmaceutical compounding business. The company also holds equity interests in Surface Ophthalmics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for ocular surface diseases; Melt Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary non-intravenous, sedation, and anesthesia therapeutics for human medical procedures in hospital, outpatient, and in-office settings; and Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company that engages in developing and commercializing drug products.

