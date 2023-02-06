Hartree Partners LP Acquires New Shares in Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTL)

Hartree Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTL – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 92,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $596,000. Algoma Steel Group makes up about 0.5% of Hartree Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Hartree Partners LP owned approximately 0.06% of Algoma Steel Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Algoma Steel Group by 198.6% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 8,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 5,958 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Algoma Steel Group during the second quarter worth $86,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Algoma Steel Group during the second quarter worth $93,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Algoma Steel Group during the second quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Algoma Steel Group during the second quarter worth $104,000. 63.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Algoma Steel Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on ASTL. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Algoma Steel Group from C$14.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Algoma Steel Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th.

Algoma Steel Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ASTL opened at $8.33 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $862.74 million, a PE ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Algoma Steel Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.64 and a 12 month high of $12.50.

Algoma Steel Group (NASDAQ:ASTL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $459.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.92 million. Algoma Steel Group had a return on equity of 56.35% and a net margin of 21.31%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Algoma Steel Group Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Algoma Steel Group

(Get Rating)

Algoma Steel Group Inc produces and sells steel products primarily in North America. It provides flat/sheet steel products, including temper rolling, cold rolled, hot-rolled pickled and oiled products, floor plate, and cut-to-length products for the automotive industry, hollow structural product manufacturers, and the light manufacturing and transportation industries; and plate steel products that consist of rolled, hot-rolled, and heat-treated for use in the construction or manufacture of railcars, buildings, bridges, off-highway equipment, storage tanks, ships, and military applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Algoma Steel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algoma Steel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.