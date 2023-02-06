Hartree Partners LP Invests $1.63 Million in NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX)

Hartree Partners LP bought a new position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 220,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,628,000. NexTier Oilfield Solutions accounts for about 1.3% of Hartree Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Hartree Partners LP owned approximately 0.09% of NexTier Oilfield Solutions at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NEX. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $200,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,727,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 21,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 199.4% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 88,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 59,042 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 55.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 10,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

Get NexTier Oilfield Solutions alerts:

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Stock Performance

NYSE:NEX opened at $9.17 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 2.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.34. NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.16 and a twelve month high of $12.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About NexTier Oilfield Solutions

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in a research note on Friday, December 9th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NexTier Oilfield Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.73.

(Get Rating)

NexTier Oilfield Solutions, Incis an oilfield service company. It offers completion solutions, hydraulic fracturing, wire line, pump down, coiled tubing, cementing, rig services, special services, and fluids management services. The company operates through the following segments: Completion Services, Well Construction and Intervention Services, and Well Support Services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NexTier Oilfield Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexTier Oilfield Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.