Hartree Partners LP Purchases Shares of 234,000 Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Hartree Partners LP purchased a new stake in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 234,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $5,284,000. Marathon Oil accounts for 4.2% of Hartree Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRO. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Marathon Oil in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,379 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 90.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,361 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 76.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,427 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.30% of the company’s stock.

MRO stock opened at $26.02 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $16.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Marathon Oil Co. has a 12-month low of $19.42 and a 12-month high of $33.42.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is an increase from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.91%.

MRO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on Marathon Oil from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Marathon Oil from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Marathon Oil in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.88.

In related news, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total transaction of $976,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 916,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,832,090.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Michael A. Henderson sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total value of $2,604,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 105,250 shares in the company, valued at $3,426,940. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total value of $976,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 916,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,832,090.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

