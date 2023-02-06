Harvest Finance Hits Market Capitalization of $26.27 Million (FARM)

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 6th. During the last week, Harvest Finance has traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar. One Harvest Finance token can currently be purchased for $38.56 or 0.00167474 BTC on popular exchanges. Harvest Finance has a total market cap of $26.27 million and $964,617.47 worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002704 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000272 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000337 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.82 or 0.00429809 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6,739.96 or 0.29316332 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $97.28 or 0.00423133 BTC.

About Harvest Finance

Harvest Finance’s launch date was July 1st, 2020. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 700,442 tokens and its circulating supply is 681,175 tokens. The official message board for Harvest Finance is medium.com/harvest-finance. The official website for Harvest Finance is harvest.finance. Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @harvest_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Harvest Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Harvest automatically farms the highest yield available from the newest DeFi protocols, and optimizes the yields that are received using the latest farming techniques.FARM is a cashflow token for Harvest, one of the largest autonomous hedge funds.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harvest Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Harvest Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Harvest Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

