Haywood Securities Increases Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Price Target to C$11.50

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Haywood Securities from C$10.50 to C$11.50 in a research note published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on LUN. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$9.00 to C$8.50 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Lundin Mining from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$10.60 to C$9.20 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$7.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. National Bank Financial cut shares of Lundin Mining from a sector perform overweight rating to an underperform overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered shares of Lundin Mining from a sector perform rating to a sell rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$9.25 to C$8.75 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$13.00.

Lundin Mining Stock Performance

TSE LUN opened at C$9.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$7.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$8.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$7.78. Lundin Mining has a twelve month low of C$6.24 and a twelve month high of C$14.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Eagle mine located in the United States; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

