Head to Head Analysis: ROHM (OTCMKTS:ROHCY) versus FirstGroup (OTCMKTS:FGROY)

ROHM (OTCMKTS:ROHCY – Get Rating) and FirstGroup (OTCMKTS:FGROY – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of ROHM shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of FirstGroup shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for ROHM and FirstGroup, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ROHM 0 0 0 0 N/A FirstGroup 0 0 1 0 3.00

Risk and Volatility

ROHM has a beta of 1.05, suggesting that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FirstGroup has a beta of 1.01, suggesting that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

ROHM pays an annual dividend of $0.53 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. FirstGroup pays an annual dividend of $0.01 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. ROHM pays out 15.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ROHM and FirstGroup’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ROHM $4.03 billion N/A $594.76 million $3.50 11.49 FirstGroup $6.27 billion 0.17 $869.20 million N/A N/A

FirstGroup has higher revenue and earnings than ROHM.

Profitability

This table compares ROHM and FirstGroup’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ROHM 17.85% 9.87% 8.13% FirstGroup N/A N/A N/A

Summary

ROHM beats FirstGroup on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ROHM

ROHM Co., Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of integrated circuits and other electronic components. It operates through the following segments: LSI Integrated Circuits, Discrete Semiconductor Devices, Module and Others. The LSI Integrated Circuits segment includes analog ICs, logic ICs, memory ICs, ASICs, and foundry business operations. The Discrete Semiconductor Devices segment covers diodes, transistors, light-emitting diodes, and laser diodes. The Module segment produces power modules that include print head and optical modules. The Others segment deals with resistors, tantalum capacitors, power modules, and lighting products. It also develops large scale integrated (LSI) scanner engines designed specifically for cordless hand-held scanners. The company was founded by Kenichiro Sato in December 1954 and is headquartered in Kyoto, Japan.

About FirstGroup

FirstGroup Plc engages in the provision of passenger transport services. It operates through the following segments: First Student, First Transit, Greyhound, First Bus, and First Rail. The First Student segment provides transportation among students in North America. The First Transit segment offers public transit management and contracting services in North America. The Greyhound segment refers to operation of schedules intercity couch transportation services in the United States and Canada. The First Bus segment is the operation of bus in United Kingdom and outside London. The First Rail segment is the operation and management of rail transportation with open access system. The company was founded on March 31, 1995 and is headquartered in Paddington, the United Kingdom.

