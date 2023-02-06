Head-To-Head Analysis: Vizsla Silver (VZLA) and Its Rivals

Vizsla Silver (NYSE:VZLA – Get Rating) is one of 101 public companies in the “Gold & silver ores” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Vizsla Silver to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Vizsla Silver and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Vizsla Silver alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vizsla Silver N/A -9.67% -9.22% Vizsla Silver Competitors -18.36% -3.58% -0.89%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Vizsla Silver and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vizsla Silver 0 0 3 0 3.00 Vizsla Silver Competitors 608 3026 3752 78 2.44

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Vizsla Silver currently has a consensus price target of $3.05, indicating a potential upside of 154.17%. As a group, “Gold & silver ores” companies have a potential upside of 50.35%. Given Vizsla Silver’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Vizsla Silver is more favorable than its competitors.

16.6% of Vizsla Silver shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.8% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are owned by institutional investors. 7.9% of Vizsla Silver shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.1% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Vizsla Silver and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Vizsla Silver N/A -$12.17 million -13.33 Vizsla Silver Competitors $1.60 billion $107.18 million -2.75

Vizsla Silver’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Vizsla Silver. Vizsla Silver is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Vizsla Silver competitors beat Vizsla Silver on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About Vizsla Silver

(Get Rating)

Vizsla Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metal assets. The company explores for gold, silver, and coper deposits. Its flagship project is the Panuco-Copala silver gold district located in Sinaloa, Mexico. The company was formerly known as Vizsla Resources Corp. and changed its name to Vizsla Silver Corp. in February 2021. Vizsla Silver Corp. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Vizsla Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vizsla Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.