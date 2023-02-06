Head-To-Head Contrast: Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) & Genfit (NASDAQ:GNFT)

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO – Get Rating) and Genfit (NASDAQ:GNFT – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Aptose Biosciences and Genfit’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aptose Biosciences N/A N/A -$65.35 million ($0.61) -1.24 Genfit $88.85 million 2.59 $79.57 million N/A N/A

Genfit has higher revenue and earnings than Aptose Biosciences.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Analyst Ratings

26.6% of Aptose Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.5% of Genfit shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.9% of Aptose Biosciences shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.2% of Genfit shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings for Aptose Biosciences and Genfit, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aptose Biosciences 0 0 3 0 3.00 Genfit 0 0 1 0 3.00

Aptose Biosciences currently has a consensus price target of $5.50, suggesting a potential upside of 627.13%. Genfit has a consensus price target of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 116.92%. Given Aptose Biosciences’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Aptose Biosciences is more favorable than Genfit.

Volatility and Risk

Aptose Biosciences has a beta of 1.46, meaning that its stock price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Genfit has a beta of 1.25, meaning that its stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Aptose Biosciences and Genfit’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aptose Biosciences N/A -92.87% -81.08% Genfit N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Aptose Biosciences beats Genfit on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aptose Biosciences

Aptose Biosciences Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies. The company has an agreement with CrystalGenomics, Inc. to research, develop, and commercialize CG026806, a non-covalent small molecule therapeutic agent, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and chronic lymphocytic leukemia/mantle cell lymphoma. The company was formerly known as Lorus Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Aptose Biosciences Inc. in August 2014. Aptose Biosciences Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

About Genfit

Genfit SA is a biopharmaceutical company involved in drug discovery and development for the early diagnosis, prevention and treatment of cardiometabolic diseases. The company focuses on the discovery and development of drug candidates in areas of high unmet medical needs corresponding to a lack of suitable treatments. It focuses on medicines to market for patients with metabolic, inflammatory, autoimmune and fibrotic diseases that affect the liver. The company was founded by Jean-François Mouney, Florence Séjourné, and Bart Staels in September 1999 and is headquartered in Loos, France.

