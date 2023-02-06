Head-To-Head Contrast: Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) vs. Allego (NYSE:ALLG)

Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS – Get Rating) and Allego (NYSE:ALLG – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

Hingham Institution for Savings has a beta of 0.93, suggesting that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Allego has a beta of 0.64, suggesting that its share price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Hingham Institution for Savings and Allego, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hingham Institution for Savings 0 0 0 0 N/A Allego 0 1 4 0 2.80

Profitability

Allego has a consensus price target of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 49.89%. Given Allego’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Allego is more favorable than Hingham Institution for Savings.

This table compares Hingham Institution for Savings and Allego’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hingham Institution for Savings 31.71% 14.76% 1.40% Allego N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Hingham Institution for Savings and Allego’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hingham Institution for Savings $118.31 million 5.62 $37.52 million $17.04 18.15 Allego $102.10 million 3.16 -$378.20 million N/A N/A

Hingham Institution for Savings has higher revenue and earnings than Allego.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

36.9% of Hingham Institution for Savings shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.2% of Allego shares are owned by institutional investors. 82.7% of Allego shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Hingham Institution for Savings beats Allego on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hingham Institution for Savings

Hingham Institution for Savings provides community banking services. It engages in the business of commercial and residential real estate mortgage lending, funded by retail deposits, wholesale deposits and borrowings. The company was founded in 1834 and is headquartered in Hingham, MA.

About Allego

Allego N.V. operates as an electric vehicle (EV) charging company. The company offers charging solutions for electric cars, motors, buses, and trucks. It has a charging network with renewable energy and charging solutions for business-to-business customers, including leading retail and auto brands. The company has approximately 28,000 charging ports in Europe. It also provides Allego EV Cloud, a customer payment tool that offers essential services to owned and third-party customers comprising authorization and billing, smart charging and load balancing, analysis, and customer support. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Arnhem, the Netherlands.

