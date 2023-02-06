Head-To-Head Review: Brookline Capital Acquisition (NASDAQ:BCAC) & Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR)

Brookline Capital Acquisition (NASDAQ:BCAC – Get Rating) and Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

51.8% of Brookline Capital Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.0% of Vir Biotechnology shares are held by institutional investors. 19.2% of Brookline Capital Acquisition shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.4% of Vir Biotechnology shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Brookline Capital Acquisition and Vir Biotechnology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brookline Capital Acquisition N/A -416.32% -4.75% Vir Biotechnology N/A 60.66% 45.00%

Volatility and Risk

Analyst Ratings

Brookline Capital Acquisition has a beta of -0.03, suggesting that its share price is 103% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vir Biotechnology has a beta of 0.19, suggesting that its share price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Brookline Capital Acquisition and Vir Biotechnology, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brookline Capital Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A Vir Biotechnology 0 2 3 0 2.60

Vir Biotechnology has a consensus target price of $54.17, indicating a potential upside of 81.77%. Given Vir Biotechnology’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Vir Biotechnology is more favorable than Brookline Capital Acquisition.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Brookline Capital Acquisition and Vir Biotechnology’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brookline Capital Acquisition N/A N/A -$480,000.00 N/A N/A Vir Biotechnology $2.37 billion 1.67 $528.58 million $8.49 3.51

Vir Biotechnology has higher revenue and earnings than Brookline Capital Acquisition.

Summary

Vir Biotechnology beats Brookline Capital Acquisition on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Brookline Capital Acquisition

Brookline Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to acquire companies in the life sciences sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

About Vir Biotechnology

Vir Biotechnology, Inc., a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops Sotrovimab (VIR-7832), a SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing mAbs to treat and prevent COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand; VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; and VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus. The company has grant agreements with Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and National Institutes of Health; an option and license agreement with Brii Biosciences Limited and Brii Biosciences Offshore Limited; a collaboration and license agreement with Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; license agreements with The Rockefeller University and MedImmune, Inc.; collaboration with WuXi Biologics and Glaxo Wellcome UK Ltd.; and a collaborative research agreement with GlaxoSmithKline Biologicals SA. It also has a manufacturing agreement with Samsung Biologics Co.,Ltd. for the manufacture of SARS-COV-2 antibodies; and clinical collaboration with Gilead Sciences, Inc. for chronic hepatitis B virus. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

