Head-To-Head Survey: Carbon Energy (OTCMKTS:CRBOD) versus U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG)

Carbon Energy (OTCMKTS:CRBOD – Get Rating) and U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

10.5% of Carbon Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.8% of U.S. Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.1% of Carbon Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 81.8% of U.S. Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Carbon Energy has a beta of 0.15, indicating that its stock price is 85% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, U.S. Energy has a beta of 0.93, indicating that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Carbon Energy -38.38% -8.44% -2.43% U.S. Energy -1.75% -1.03% -0.72%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Carbon Energy $116.63 million 0.00 $1.10 million N/A N/A U.S. Energy $6.66 million 9.13 -$1.77 million ($0.30) -8.10

Carbon Energy has higher revenue and earnings than U.S. Energy.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Carbon Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A U.S. Energy 0 0 2 0 3.00

U.S. Energy has a consensus target price of $3.88, suggesting a potential upside of 59.47%. Given U.S. Energy’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe U.S. Energy is more favorable than Carbon Energy.

Summary

U.S. Energy beats Carbon Energy on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Carbon Energy

Carbon Energy Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids properties in the United States. It focuses on conventional and unconventional reservoirs, including shale, tight sand, and coalbed methane located in the Appalachian, Illinois, and Ventura Basins. As of December 31, 2018, it owned working interests in 7,100 net wells and royalty interests in approximately 900 wells located in California, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Ohio, Tennessee, Virginia, and West Virginia, as well as had leasehold positions in approximately 340,700 net developed acres and approximately 1,319,200 net undeveloped acres. The company was formerly known as Carbon Natural Gas Company and changed its name to Carbon Energy Corporation in June 2018. Carbon Energy Corporation was founded in 2007 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

About U.S. Energy

US Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition and development of oil and natural gas properties. It operates in Rockis, Mid Con, South Texas, and West Texas. The company was founded on January 26, 1966 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

