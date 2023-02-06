Head to Head Survey: CBL & Associates Properties (OTCMKTS:CBLAQ) vs. Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR)

CBL & Associates Properties (OTCMKTS:CBLAQ – Get Rating) and Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for CBL & Associates Properties and Invesco Mortgage Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get CBL & Associates Properties alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CBL & Associates Properties 0 0 0 0 N/A Invesco Mortgage Capital 1 0 0 0 1.00

Invesco Mortgage Capital has a consensus target price of $12.00, suggesting a potential downside of 20.32%. Given Invesco Mortgage Capital’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Invesco Mortgage Capital is more favorable than CBL & Associates Properties.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

53.5% of Invesco Mortgage Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.1% of CBL & Associates Properties shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Invesco Mortgage Capital shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares CBL & Associates Properties and Invesco Mortgage Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CBL & Associates Properties -112.46% -146.05% -23.47% Invesco Mortgage Capital -281.09% 27.04% 2.96%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CBL & Associates Properties and Invesco Mortgage Capital’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CBL & Associates Properties $576.88 million 0.06 -$622.17 million N/A N/A Invesco Mortgage Capital $169.20 million 3.15 -$90.00 million ($15.80) -0.95

Invesco Mortgage Capital has lower revenue, but higher earnings than CBL & Associates Properties.

Summary

Invesco Mortgage Capital beats CBL & Associates Properties on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CBL & Associates Properties

(Get Rating)

CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates retail properties. The firm engages in owning, developing, acquiring, leasing, managing and operating regional shopping malls, open-air centers, community centers and office properties. It operates through Malls and All Other segments. Its properties include Malls, Associated Centers, Community Centers, Office Buildings, Construction Properties and Mortgages. The company was founded on July 13, 1993 and is headquartered in Chattanooga, TN.

About Invesco Mortgage Capital

(Get Rating)

Invesco Mortgage Capital, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in investing, financing and managing residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities and mortgage loans. The firm primarily invests in the following: residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), non-agency RMBS, non-agency CMBS, credit risk transfer securities that are unsecured obligations issued by government-sponsored enterprises, residential and commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate-related financing arrangements. The company was founded on June 5, 2008 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Receive News & Ratings for CBL & Associates Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBL & Associates Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.