Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The transportation company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.10), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $354.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.23 million. Heartland Express had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 17.70%. The business’s revenue was up 138.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.26 EPS.

Heartland Express Stock Performance

HTLD stock traded down $1.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.32. 478,331 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 165,166. Heartland Express has a 1-year low of $12.78 and a 1-year high of $18.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 0.63.

Heartland Express Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th were paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. Heartland Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Heartland Express

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Heartland Express

In other Heartland Express news, Director Michael John Sullivan purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.16 per share, for a total transaction of $32,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,450.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Director Michael John Sullivan acquired 2,000 shares of Heartland Express stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.16 per share, for a total transaction of $32,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,450.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Michael J. Gerdin acquired 2,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.24 per share, for a total transaction of $46,787.44. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 10,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $168,181.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders bought 12,356 shares of company stock valued at $198,633. Corporate insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Heartland Express by 287.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,737 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 5,740 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Heartland Express by 26.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,047 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Heartland Express by 577.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,157 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 8,657 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Heartland Express in the second quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Heartland Express during the third quarter worth approximately $195,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HTLD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group raised shares of Heartland Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. TheStreet raised Heartland Express from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Heartland Express from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Heartland Express in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Heartland Express from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.17.

Heartland Express Company Profile

Heartland Express, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of short-to-medium haul truckload carrier services. It offers long haul truckload and regional truckload transportation. The company was founded by Russell A. Gerdin in 1978 and is headquartered in North Liberty, IA.

