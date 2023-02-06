Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) Director Martin J. Schmitz Sells 4,000 Shares

Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Rating) Director Martin J. Schmitz sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.21, for a total value of $200,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 65,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,280,721.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Heartland Financial USA Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HTLF traded down $0.53 during trading on Monday, hitting $50.44. 124,903 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 153,202. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 1.07. Heartland Financial USA, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.27 and a fifty-two week high of $52.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The bank reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $234.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.66 million. Heartland Financial USA had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 27.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Heartland Financial USA, Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Heartland Financial USA Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is an increase from Heartland Financial USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. Heartland Financial USA’s payout ratio is currently 22.67%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,655,980 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,201,000 after acquiring an additional 15,446 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,730 shares of the bank’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Heartland Financial USA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $246,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,563 shares of the bank’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 543,924 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,358,000 after acquiring an additional 75,924 shares during the period. 62.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson raised their target price on Heartland Financial USA to $52.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Heartland Financial USA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Heartland Financial USA to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Heartland Financial USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 14th.

About Heartland Financial USA

Heartland Financial USA, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm provides commercial banking services. It also engages in the business of community banking. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

