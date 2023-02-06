Hedera (HBAR) Trading 5.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 6th. Hedera has a total market cap of $1.82 billion and $34.77 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hedera coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0697 or 0.00000303 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Hedera has traded up 5.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.22 or 0.00087829 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $14.54 or 0.00063153 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0807 or 0.00000351 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00010324 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001136 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 249.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001813 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00024169 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004234 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001939 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Hedera Coin Profile

Hedera uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,051,470,160 coins. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hedera’s official website is www.hedera.com. The official message board for Hedera is hedera.com/blog. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Hedera

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 26,051,470,160.277996 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.0693971 USD and is down -5.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 122 active market(s) with $45,629,837.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

