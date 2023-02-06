HI Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $67.04 Million (HI)

HI (HI) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 6th. Over the last seven days, HI has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. HI has a market cap of $67.04 million and $744,192.92 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HI token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0242 or 0.00000106 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00010035 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.68 or 0.00046927 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00030279 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001857 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00018969 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004375 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.89 or 0.00223636 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002827 BTC.

HI Token Profile

HI (HI) is a token. Its launch date was July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. The official message board for HI is resources.hi.com. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. HI’s official website is www.hi.com.

Buying and Selling HI

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 2,898,698,243 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.02431227 USD and is up 0.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $745,927.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HI using one of the exchanges listed above.

