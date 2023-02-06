Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) Sees Large Volume Increase

Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 8,855 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 4,540 shares.The stock last traded at $299.16 and had previously closed at $309.31.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HIFS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hingham Institution for Savings from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hingham Institution for Savings in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Get Hingham Institution for Savings alerts:

Hingham Institution for Savings Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $283.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $278.07. The company has a market cap of $645.11 million, a PE ratio of 18.15 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Hingham Institution for Savings Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hingham Institution for Savings

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. This is a positive change from Hingham Institution for Savings’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Hingham Institution for Savings’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.79%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Epacria Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Hingham Institution for Savings in the fourth quarter valued at about $696,000. VELA Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new position in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings in the 4th quarter worth about $2,476,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings in the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, McNamara Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Hingham Institution for Savings during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.93% of the company’s stock.

Hingham Institution for Savings Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hingham Institution for Savings provides community banking services. It engages in the business of commercial and residential real estate mortgage lending, funded by retail deposits, wholesale deposits and borrowings. The company was founded in 1834 and is headquartered in Hingham, MA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hingham Institution for Savings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hingham Institution for Savings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.