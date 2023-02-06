holoride Price Hits $0.0627 on Top Exchanges (RIDE)

holoride (RIDE) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. One holoride token can now be bought for approximately $0.0627 or 0.00000273 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, holoride has traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. holoride has a market cap of $30.16 million and approximately $176,387.09 worth of holoride was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,632.16 or 0.07102299 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001724 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.08 or 0.00087362 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00029982 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.55 or 0.00063327 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0813 or 0.00000354 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00010439 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001130 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.66 or 0.00024619 BTC.

About holoride

holoride (CRYPTO:RIDE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 26th, 2021. holoride’s official Twitter account is @holoride and its Facebook page is accessible here. holoride’s official website is www.holoride.com. The official message board for holoride is medium.com/holoride.

Buying and Selling holoride

According to CryptoCompare, “holoride (RIDE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. holoride has a current supply of 0. The last known price of holoride is 0.06376153 USD and is down -1.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $146,887.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.holoride.com/.”

