Horace Mann Educators (HMN) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 7th. Analysts expect Horace Mann Educators to post earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $343.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.85 million. Horace Mann Educators had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 6.67%. On average, analysts expect Horace Mann Educators to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Horace Mann Educators Price Performance

NYSE:HMN opened at $36.30 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 27.09 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Horace Mann Educators has a 12 month low of $32.21 and a 12 month high of $42.95.

Horace Mann Educators Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Horace Mann Educators

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. Horace Mann Educators’s payout ratio is 95.52%.

In related news, EVP Matthew P. Sharpe sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.94, for a total transaction of $132,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,176,617.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Matthew P. Sharpe sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.94, for a total transaction of $132,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,176,617.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Matthew P. Sharpe sold 3,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.99, for a total value of $118,217.22. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,847,458.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,038 shares of company stock worth $403,778. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Horace Mann Educators

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,076,433 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $254,178,000 after buying an additional 40,134 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,033,083 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $177,618,000 after purchasing an additional 34,629 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 1.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,553,176 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $59,611,000 after purchasing an additional 28,539 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 2.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 598,357 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,029,000 after purchasing an additional 12,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Horace Mann Educators by 3.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 423,583 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,719,000 after purchasing an additional 16,045 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Horace Mann Educators in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded Horace Mann Educators from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th.

Horace Mann Educators Company Profile

Horace Mann Educators Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and retirement solutions to educators and school employees. It operates through the following business segments: Property and Casualty, Supplemental, Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other. The Property and Casualty segment focuses on personal lines of automobile and property insurance products.

