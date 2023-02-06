HSBC Lowers Bakkavor Group (OTC:BKKVF) to Reduce

HSBC downgraded shares of Bakkavor Group (OTC:BKKVF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Bakkavor Group Stock Performance

Shares of Bakkavor Group stock opened at $1.62 on Friday. Bakkavor Group has a 12 month low of $1.62 and a 12 month high of $1.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.62.

Get Bakkavor Group alerts:

About Bakkavor Group

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Bakkavor Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, prepares and markets fresh prepared foods in the United Kingdom, the United States, and China. It offers meals, pizzas and breads, desserts, salads, soups and sauces, dips, food-to-go products, fresh cut salads, sandwiches and wraps, and bakery products.

Receive News & Ratings for Bakkavor Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bakkavor Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.