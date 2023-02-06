Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) Given a €69.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a €69.00 ($75.00) target price on Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on BOSS. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €64.70 ($70.33) target price on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €60.00 ($65.22) target price on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Baader Bank set a €56.00 ($60.87) target price on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €68.00 ($73.91) target price on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €65.00 ($70.65) target price on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Monday, January 23rd.

Hugo Boss Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of BOSS opened at €63.94 ($69.50) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.69. Hugo Boss has a 12 month low of €42.05 ($45.71) and a 12 month high of €59.12 ($64.26). The company has a 50-day moving average price of €56.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €53.64.

About Hugo Boss

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. It offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

