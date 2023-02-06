HWG Holdings LP Acquires New Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 668 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Sherwin-Williams by 115.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,250,997 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,295,301,000 after purchasing an additional 5,499,972 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2.8% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,898,426 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,992,447,000 after acquiring an additional 246,451 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 3.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,160,008 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $707,559,000 after purchasing an additional 108,080 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its position in Sherwin-Williams by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,289,548 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $512,653,000 after purchasing an additional 87,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 655.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,143,815 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $480,022,000 after buying an additional 1,859,981 shares during the period. 76.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SHW traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $241.87. 137,226 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,676,330. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.68 billion, a PE ratio of 31.31, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52 week low of $195.24 and a 52 week high of $288.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $243.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $234.54.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 90.04% and a net margin of 9.12%. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SHW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $290.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $260.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. UBS Group upped their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $242.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sherwin-Williams

In other Sherwin-Williams news, CEO John G. Morikis bought 2,207 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $226.70 per share, with a total value of $500,326.90. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 231,344 shares in the company, valued at $52,445,684.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor coverings.

Recommended Stories

