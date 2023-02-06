HWG Holdings LP Buys New Holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FSK. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 129,200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 41.43% of the company’s stock.

FS KKR Capital Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FSK traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $19.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 142,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 891,964. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $16.70 and a fifty-two week high of $23.44. The company has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.78 and a beta of 1.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at FS KKR Capital

FS KKR Capital ( NYSE:FSK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.73. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 13.29%. The company had revenue of $411.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.90 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other FS KKR Capital news, insider Daniel Pietrzak bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.76 per share, with a total value of $112,560.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 27,500 shares in the company, valued at $515,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FSK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on FS KKR Capital from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of FS KKR Capital from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

FS KKR Capital Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp investment company located in US with an EBITDA of $25 to $100 million. The fund focus on Broad range of sectors. It participates in debt and buyout capital transactions.

