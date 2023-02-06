HWG Holdings LP Invests $562,000 in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $562,000. General Mills makes up 0.4% of HWG Holdings LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in General Mills by 0.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,852,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,907,000 after buying an additional 75,902 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in General Mills by 1.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,662,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,165,000 after purchasing an additional 126,490 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in General Mills by 1.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,147,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,351,000 after purchasing an additional 56,421 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of General Mills by 4.3% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,739,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,632,000 after buying an additional 196,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,575,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,228,000 after buying an additional 143,900 shares during the period. 74.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GIS shares. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of General Mills in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. UBS Group upgraded General Mills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Mizuho started coverage on General Mills in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.27.

In other General Mills news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 32,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $2,585,177.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 76,045 shares in the company, valued at $6,121,622.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other General Mills news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 32,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $2,585,177.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 76,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,121,622.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.99, for a total value of $168,110.45. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,474,384.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 92,139 shares of company stock valued at $7,630,104 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of General Mills stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $75.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 703,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,709,335. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $83.01 and a 200-day moving average of $79.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $44.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.32. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.67 and a twelve month high of $88.34.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 24.09%. Research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.09%.

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet, and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

