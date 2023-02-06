HWG Holdings LP Takes $1.55 Million Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,553,000. L3Harris Technologies comprises approximately 1.1% of HWG Holdings LP’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LHX. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 106.2% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

L3Harris Technologies Trading Up 0.5 %

LHX traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $211.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 208,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,583,032. The firm has a market cap of $40.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.56, a PEG ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 0.70. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $189.73 and a 52-week high of $279.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $208.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $223.13.

Insider Activity at L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 13.20%. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 1,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.25, for a total transaction of $451,091.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,830 shares in the company, valued at $5,415,367.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 1,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.25, for a total transaction of $451,091.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,830 shares in the company, valued at $5,415,367.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP James P. Girard sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.38, for a total transaction of $1,146,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,638,690.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $285.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Raymond James lowered L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $264.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $259.46.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across the air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems, Space and Airborne Systems, Communication Systems, and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems, integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms, and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.