HWG Holdings LP Takes $1.55 Million Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,553,000. L3Harris Technologies comprises approximately 1.1% of HWG Holdings LP’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position.
Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LHX. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 106.2% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.18% of the company’s stock.
L3Harris Technologies Trading Up 0.5 %
LHX traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $211.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 208,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,583,032. The firm has a market cap of $40.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.56, a PEG ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 0.70. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $189.73 and a 52-week high of $279.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $208.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $223.13.
Insider Activity at L3Harris Technologies
In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 1,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.25, for a total transaction of $451,091.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,830 shares in the company, valued at $5,415,367.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 1,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.25, for a total transaction of $451,091.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,830 shares in the company, valued at $5,415,367.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP James P. Girard sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.38, for a total transaction of $1,146,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,638,690.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $285.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Raymond James lowered L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $264.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $259.46.
L3Harris Technologies Profile
L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across the air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems, Space and Airborne Systems, Communication Systems, and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems, integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms, and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on L3Harris Technologies (LHX)
- What Tyson Foods Q1 Means For Staples Stocks
- 2023 Consumer Lending Study – Trends, Statistics, and Forecast
- Here’s the Silver Lining with Snap Stock Earnings Collapse
- Mullen Automotive Stock, The Tide Has Turned
- Is BigBear.ai Stock a Diamond in the Rough?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.