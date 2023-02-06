HWG Holdings LP Takes $2.88 Million Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 30,989 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,883,000. Duke Energy comprises about 2.1% of HWG Holdings LP’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DUK. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 0.5% during the first quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 20,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 3,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its position in Duke Energy by 4.2% in the second quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 2,458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in Duke Energy by 0.5% during the second quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 19,567 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,098,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 2,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. 63.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:DUK traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $100.32. 215,102 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,738,454. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.25 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.41. Duke Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $83.76 and a 12-month high of $116.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $102.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.55.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.05). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 14.03%. The business had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.005 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.05%.

DUK has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $119.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Duke Energy from $114.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Duke Energy from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.45.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities & Infrastructure and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

