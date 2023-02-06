IDEX Trading 9.8% Higher This Week (IDEX)

IDEX (IDEX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 6th. IDEX has a total market cap of $37.36 million and approximately $6.17 million worth of IDEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, IDEX has traded 9.8% higher against the dollar. One IDEX token can now be purchased for $0.0554 or 0.00000241 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002704 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000272 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000337 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.82 or 0.00429809 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6,739.96 or 0.29316332 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $97.28 or 0.00423133 BTC.

IDEX Token Profile

IDEX’s genesis date was January 18th, 2018. IDEX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 673,858,614 tokens. The Reddit community for IDEX is https://reddit.com/r/idex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for IDEX is medium.com/idex. IDEX’s official Twitter account is @idexio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for IDEX is idex.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “IDEX is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain that will support the ID6EX platform, a set of Dapps and protocols that together constitute a decentralized and autonomous banking and finance platform.IDEX is bringing its DEX to multiple high-performance blockchains. IDEX is currently available on Ethereum and Binance Smart Chain, with Polkadot and others to follow. Bridging the IDEX token to each blockchain enables stakers to secure IDEX’s L2 on all networks. In return, stakers earn 50% of the trading fees on all IDEX products.Scaling: IDEX uses Merkle roots to batch settle transactions, to reduce gas and congestion issues.IDEX rebranded its token (previously known has Aurora (AURA)) to IDEX (IDEX). Read more here..0”

